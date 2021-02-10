0.5mm-pitch floating board-to-board connectors boasts 16 Gpbs high-speed transmission

Kyocera Corporation has introduced a new 0.5mm-pitch floating board-to-board connector series (F/P*1 = 170%) for high-speed 16Gbps data transmission. Sold under the 5652 Series designation, the new connectors can float within ±0.85mm for easy and accurate mating. They are available now. Furthermore, the 5652 Series are Kyocera’s first connectors to use the new “FloXY” brand name,

and the company plans to gradually expand the lineup in the future.

Demand for a safer, more secure driving experience is bringing revolutionary change to the

the automotive market, with rising demand for smart cars, electric vehicles, ADAS (Advanced DriverAssistance Systems), and AD (Autonomous Driving). Essential to these systems are automotive

devices such as Mobility Computers, IVI*2

, and LiDAR, which require connectors that can support

high-volume, high-speed data transmission without latency.

Kyocera’s new 5652 Series connectors are the first in the industry*3 to comply with USB 3.1 Gen.2

standards for high-speed data transmission, as well as other standards, including PCIe Gen.1 through

Gen.4, MIPI D/C-PHY, SATA 3.0, and USB 3.1 Gen.1.

These connectors are available in a wide range of stacking heights, from 14mm to 30mm, enabling

more design options. They can withstand the extreme operating temperatures of up to 125° C (257°

F) required of in-vehicle equipment.

Kyocera will continue to expand its product lineup and is currently developing other floating board-to-board connectors and high-pin-count (300+) connectors for high-speed data transmission with

stacking heights 5.0mm.