0201-size, automotive-grade resistors bring enhanced reliability in consumer and industrial applications

Many types of electronic devices now benefit from the higher reliability of automotive grade resistors. By specifying automotive grade resistors, design engineers in any market segment can increase electrical stability and environmental reliability without the significant increase in cost normally associated with established reliability resistors.

Stackpole’s RMCA series is AEC Q200 qualified and provides excellent long-term reliability. The recently added 0201 chip size expands the potential end products to include smaller consumer and industrial handheld electronics.

The RMCA series is manufactured on dedicated manufacturing lines with the strict material and process controls necessary for an automotive grade chip resistor. This provides the RMCA with exceptional test performance to all AEC Q200 tests as well as reducing the typical failure rate by a factor of ten or more.

Pricing for the RMCA depends on size, resistance value, power rating, and tolerance. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing.