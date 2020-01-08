Slow-blow fuses in 2410 SMD packages sport high dc interrupt ratings

Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection announces their 0680L Series of ceramic surface mount fuses with in-rush current withstand capability in a 2410 SMD package size. These slow blow fuses are designed for automotive and applications which require high DC voltage ratings and high DC interrupting ratings.

Bel’s 0680L Series fuses are compatible with the 260º, IR Pb-free solder process and feature a current rating from 375mA to 12A and a wide operating temperature range of -55º to 125ºC. These fuses are also AEC-Q200 compliant, RoHS compliant (with exemption 7(a)), halogen free (MSL = 1) and lead free. In addition, they are packaged in tape and reel for the auto-insert SMD process and meet the Bel automotive qualification, which is based on the AEC-Q test plan.

Typical application use for the 0680L Series includes notebooks, LCD/LED monitors and TVs, PC computers and office electronic equipment, industrial and medical equipment, PoE, PoE+, power supplies, storage systems, telecommunication systems, wireless base stations, white goods, game consoles and battery charging circuit protection applications which require slow blow or time delay fuses to power the 2410 chip.

The 0680L Series is in stock with Digi-Key and Mouser in up to 1,000 or 5,000 pieces in tape and reel. Product samples also available upon request. Detailed information on the 0680L Series fuses can be found here.