1β technology-based 16 Gb DDR5 memory added to memory-based devices portfolio

Micron Technology, Inc. announced it has extended its industry-leading 1β (1-beta) process node technology with the introduction of 16Gb DDR5 memory. With demonstrated in-system functionality at speeds up to 7,200 MT/s, Micron’s 1β DDR5 DRAM is now shipping to all data center and PC customers. Micron’s 1β-based DDR5 memory with advanced high-k CMOS device technology, 4-phase clocking, and clock-sync 1 provides up to a 50% performance uplift2 and 33% improvement in performance per watt over the previous generation.3

As CPU core counts increase to meet the demands of data center workloads, the need for higher memory bandwidth and capacities grows significantly to overcome the ‘memory wall’ challenge while optimizing the total cost of ownership for customers. Micron’s 1β DDR5 DRAM allows computational capabilities to scale with higher performance enabling applications like artificial intelligence (AI) training and inference, generative AI, data analytics, and in-memory databases (IMDB) across data center and client platforms. The new 1β DDR5 DRAM product line offers current module densities in speeds ranging from 4,800 MT/s up to 7,200MT/s for use in data center and client applications.

Micron’s 1β technology enables Micron to deliver a broad portfolio of memory-based solutions, including DDR5 RDIMMs and MCRDIMMs using 16Gb, 24Gb and 32Gb DRAM die, LPDDR5X using 16Gb and 24Gb DRAM die, HBM3E and GDDR7. The new Micron 16Gb DDR5 memory offerings will be available through direct sales and channel partners.