1/15.8-inch CMOS sensor operates at 2.58 mW for always-on applications

OMNIVISION announced the new OMNIVISION announced the new OV0TA1B monochrome (mono)/infrared (IR) CMOS image sensor, the first and only solution that fits 3mm module Y dimension and smaller notebook computers, webcams and IoT devices. The OV0TA1B is a low-power device that is ideal for artificial intelligence (AI)-based human presence detection (HPD), facial authentication and always-on (AON) technology.

The OV0TA1B comes in either IR or mono, depending on the customers’ design needs (in cases where the system has another stand-alone RGB camera). It features a 2-micron (µm) pixel based on PureCel pixel technology for high-performance sensitivity and MTF (modulation transfer function), allowing it to maintain the HPD and facial authentication.

The OV0TA1B delivers 440 x 360 resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). It is a low-power 220×180 (2.58mW@3fps) image sensor in a 1/15.8-inch optical format.

The OV0TA1B is available for sampling now, and it will be in mass production in Q1 2025.