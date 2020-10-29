1.2-kW enclosed ac-dc supplies handle industrial and medical applications

Bel Power Solutions announced the ABE1200 / MBE1200 Series of enclosed AC-DC power supplies. The ABE Series (industrial) and MBE Series (medical) are available in a couple of single output voltages and may be connected in parallel for redundancy and/or higher power.

The ABE1200 Series power supplies feature a wide universal AC input range of 85-305 VAC, offering up to 1200 W of output power in a single output of either 24 VDC or 48 VDC. They are available in three compact 1U height packages and offer 12 V and 5 V standby outputs with a full set of protection features. Ideal for industrial equipment, such as control systems and laser applications, as well as LED lighting engines, video wall displays, and entertainment lighting, they comply with the latest international safety standards.

The MBE1200 Series power supplies are RoHS 3 compliant and designed and approved to the latest Medical standards. Ideal for X-Ray and CT scanners, dental, laboratory, and analysis equipment, and other medical devices and applications which require medical safety approvals to IEC 60601-1 3rd edition, 2x MoPP rated and BF appliances compatibility.

The ABE Series is available from DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell. For more detailed information on the ABE1200 Series, visit the part page here or download the datasheet.

The MBE Series is available from DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell. For more detailed information on the MBE1200 Series, visit the part page here or download the datasheet.