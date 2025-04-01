1.25″ to 2″ diameter cooling hose for data center thermal management

Gates has released the Data Master MegaFlex, a large-diameter cooling hose designed for data center applications. This product expands Gates’ data center cooling portfolio beyond the small-diameter Data Master hose introduced in 2024.

The Data Master MegaFlex is engineered for high-flow supply in liquid cooling systems, specifically handling thermal loads in high-density server environments. It serves critical connections requiring efficient large-volume coolant transfer between cooling distribution units (CDUs) and rack manifolds.

The hose features a tight bend radius without kinking or flow restriction, addressing installation challenges common with traditional large-diameter hoses. The Data Master MegaFlex achieves up to 75% tighter minimum bend radius compared to alternatives, facilitating simpler installations and more efficient layouts in space-constrained environments.

Available in 1.25″ to 2″ diameters, the hose enables higher-volume coolant flow to maximize heat transfer efficiency. The product utilizes a peroxide-cured EPDM tube, providing compatibility with multiple coolant types including PG25, maintaining coolant purity in high-stress closed-loop systems and supporting long-term performance stability.