1.27 mm terminal strips support 2 to 50 pins

The FTSH series from Samtec, Inc. is a 1.27 mm centerline terminal strip available in surface-mount and through-hole versions with vertical and right-angle orientations, supporting 2 to 50 pins per row with selective gold/tin plating options. The connector family includes shrouds, locking clips, guideposts, pick-and-place pads, keying shrouds and tape-and-reel packaging, and it is commonly used for JTAG and board-level interconnect applications with mating ribbon cable assemblies. For embedded, industrial and automotive designs, the series provides configurable interconnect options, next-day volume availability and compliance with RoHS, Severe Environment Testing and Extended Life Product™ requirements.