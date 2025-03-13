1.38 mm² MCU features 16 KB memory and 12-bit ADC

Texas Instruments introduced the world’s smallest MCU, expanding its comprehensive Arm Cortex-M0+ MSPM0 MCU portfolio. Measuring only 1.38mm2, about the size of a black pepper flake, the wafer chip-scale package (WCSP) for the MSPM0C1104 MCU enables designers to optimize board space in applications such as medical wearables and personal electronics, without compromising performance.

With over 100 cost-effective MCUs, TI’s MSPM0 MCU portfolio offers scalable configurations of on-chip analog peripherals and a range of computing options to enhance the sensing and control capabilities of embedded designs.

Consumers are continuously demanding that everyday electronic items, such as electric toothbrushes and stylus pens, offer more features in a smaller footprint at a lower cost. To innovate within these shrinking products, engineers are increasingly seeking compact, integrated components that enable them to add functionality while preserving board space. The MSPM0C1104 MCU leverages the advantages of WCSP packaging technology, along with intentional feature selection and TI’s cost optimization efforts. The size of the eight-ball WCSP is 1.38mm2, making it 38% smaller than competing devices.

The MCU features 16KB of memory; a 12-bit analog-to-digital converter with three channels; six general-purpose input/output pins; and compatibility with standard communication interfaces such as Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter (UART), Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) and Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C). Integrating accurate, high-speed analog components into the world’s smallest MCU gives engineers the flexibility to maintain the computing performance of their embedded systems without increasing board size.

The new MSPM0C1104 joins TI’s MSPM0 MCU portfolio, which offers scalability, cost optimization, and ease of use to accelerate time to market. TI’s MSPM0 MCUs feature pin-to-pin compatible package options and feature sets to match memory, analog, and computing requirements in personal electronics, industrial, and automotive applications. Starting at US$0.16 in 1,000-unit quantities, the portfolio includes other small packages to help reduce board size and bill of materials. This optimization and feature integration across the portfolio help engineers design products of any size while reducing cost and complexity in their systems.

For further support, TI’s comprehensive ecosystem includes an optimized software development kit for all MSPM0 MCUs; a hardware development kit for rapid prototyping; reference designs; and subsystems, which are code examples for common MCU functions. TI’s Zero Code Studio tool enables users to configure, develop, and run MCU applications in minutes without coding. Engineers can take advantage of this ecosystem to scale designs and reuse code without the need for significant hardware or software modifications. In addition to this ecosystem, TI’s MSPM0 MCU portfolio is supported by TI’s growing investments in its internal manufacturing capacity to support future demand.

Preproduction quantities of the MSPM0C1104 MCU are available at TI.com. Pricing of the WCSP device is US$0.20 in 1,000-unit quantities. Multiple payment and shipping options are available. The MSPM0C1104 LaunchPad development kit is available for US$5.99 on TI.com.