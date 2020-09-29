1-kV bridge rectifiers handle up to 4 A

Taiwan Semiconductor announces the availability of the RxBS Family of glass passivated 1000V bridge rectifiers. Offered with current ratings of 2A, 3A, and 4A, these miniature surface-mount devices simplify compliance with global EMC requirements while lowering component count. The devices’ UL recognition can also aid in attaining safety certification for the end product.

The RxBS Series provides a number of beneficial features:

⦁ Optimized Reverse Recovery Time – Tightly controlled Trr (300ns, max) reduces conducted emissions, making it easier to meet global EMC requirements, and eases the complexity and lowers the cost of filtering components.

⦁ Lowest Forward Voltage Drop – Industry-leading maximum Vf (1.30V @ Tj=25°C / 1.16V @ Tj=125°C) improves efficiency and thermal performance.

⦁ UL Certification – Components are UL-recognized (#E-326854) components, unlike most devices in this class. Meeting UL at the component level eases safety certifications of the end product.

⦁ Global Materials Compliance – RoHS compliant, halogen-free (per IEC-61249-2-21), WEEE, REACH, California Prop. 65 and others.

⦁ Small Surface Mount Package – Saves manufacturing assembly costs, in comparison with DIP packages, and increases power density based on lower thermal resistance. Ideal for automated placement.

Applications for the RxBS Family include switch-mode power supplies, PoE Injectors, battery chargers, industrial equipment, TVs/monitors, off-line LED applications, and garage door openers.

Design resources include comprehensive datasheets and spice models for each component in the series.

Price: RTBS40: $0.2962; RABS20: $0.1185; RYBS30: $0.2692 in production quantities

Lead Time: Samples: in-stock (Digi-Key and Mouser); Production quantities: 8 weeks, ARO