1 mm cable supports RF testing to 110 GHz

Pasternack has announced the launch of its new 1.0mm test cable assemblies.

These cables deliver exceptional performance in high-frequency environments up to 110 GHz, addressing the critical needs of industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and defense, where precision and durability are paramount. The new line is designed for rigorous testing applications, offering signal clarity and robust performance even in the most challenging conditions.

Each 1.0mm test cable features a rugged armored coaxial design that withstands temperatures from minus-55°C to 125°C, ensuring resilience in extreme testing environments. With ultra-low insertion loss and stable phase performance, these cables minimize signal interference, making them ideal for applications where maintaining signal integrity is essential.

Pasternack’s new 1.0mm test cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.