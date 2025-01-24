1 W Zener package cuts height by half

MCC Semi announces the ZENER SMAF Series of 1W Zener diodes in the DO-221AC (SMA-FL) package. The series features a 50% height reduction compared to standard SMA packages while maintaining the same footprint.

The DO-221AC (SMA-FL) package delivers a power rating of 1W across a voltage range of 6.2V to 100V, with a maximum junction temperature of 150°C. The package achieves a 50% height reduction from standard SMA specifications.

The series serves voltage regulation and circuit protection requirements across consumer electronics, industrial automation, and telecommunications sectors. Specific implementations include voltage regulation in electronic systems, circuit protection in industrial automation, power supply regulation, and signal integrity in networking equipment.