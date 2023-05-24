1 W dc-dc converter in DIP-8 package

Traco Power announces their new cost-efficient TDU 1 series of one-watt un-regulated DC-DC Converters with 1,500 VDC isolation in the ultra-miniature DIP-8 package.

The TDU 1 series consists of nine models offering 5 / 12 / 24 Vin (±10% input range) and single un-regulated outputs of 5 / 12 / 15 Vout. The converter is packaged in the industry standard DIP-8 footprint (0.4 x 0.5 inch). The TDU 1 is designed to offer a compact low-cost alternative to regulated converters with no concession for quality and lifetime, including an operating temperature range of -40 to +85 °C

without derating; high-efficiency operation up to 83%; continuous short circuit protection; and an MTBF of 5 million hours (MIL-HDBK-217F) . The compact dimensions of these converters make them an ideal solution for many space critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.

The TDU 1 models are in stock and available through Traco Power’s global distribution network.