10 Gb optical transceiver reaches 120 km

Integra Optics has announced the launch of its 10G SFP+ transceiver with a reach of 120 kilometers. It is designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability for Metro Ethernet transport and access networks, without the need for amplification.

The new 10G SFP+ 120 km transceiver is engineered to provide seamless connectivity over long distances, supporting data rates of 10 Gbps over single-mode fiber (SMF). With its advanced design and robust features, it is set to revolutionize long-distance network communication.

The transceiver supports up to 120 km (74 miles) reach over single-mode fiber at 10 Gbps data rates, eliminating the need for costly and complex amplification. It complies with the industry-standard SFP+ multi-source agreement (MSA), ensuring broad compatibility with existing network equipment.

Additionally, it is designed to operate efficiently within a commercial temperature range of 0 to 70 degrees Celsius (32 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit), making it suitable for various environments. Available with coding for compatibility with several platforms, this transceiver ensures seamless integration into existing networks, enhancing flexibility and ease of deployment.

Integra Optics’ new 10G SFP+ 120 km transceiver is available and ready for immediate use.