10 GHz RF cables feature double shields

Fairview Microwave has launched a line of TCOM cable assemblies. They are designed to deliver outstanding RF performance with options tailored for either low-loss or low-PIM configurations, depending on the connector type.

The TCOM cable assemblies feature a robust design with two shields, ensuring enhanced signal integrity and minimized interference. With performance guaranteed across a wide frequency range from DC to 10 GHz, they provide reliable connectivity for demanding RF applications. The low-PIM configuration is ideal for optimizing RF performance in systems where minimal passive intermodulation is critical, while the low-loss configuration ensures efficient signal transmission with low attenuation.

The new assemblies are designed to meet the diverse needs of industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and defense, where precision and reliability are paramount. Some variants also include fire-resistant options, making them suitable for environments where safety and compliance are a priority. Whether you require low loss for optimal signal transmission or low PIM for interference-free communication, Fairview’s TCOM cable assemblies are engineered to exceed expectations.

Fairview Microwave’s new TCOM cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping.