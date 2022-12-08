100 Ω termination operates from DC to 4 GHz

BroadWave Technologies, Inc. has introduced a new 100 Ω termination. Model 592-394-001 is a DC – 4 GHz device with a 1-Watt average at 25°C power rating. Maximum VSWR is 1.25:1 and the operating temperature range is – 55°C to +100°C. The unit is 1.53 inches long from the connector, 0.50 inches diameter body with 0.437 inch across flats.

Delivery for up to 100 pieces is from stock to 2 weeks ARO. This device was designed to calibrate the measurement chain of the anechoic chamber of an automotive components manufacturer. BroadWave has the capability to manufacture virtually any impedance termination.