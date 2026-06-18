100 MHz receiver targets ultra-low-light detection

Phlux Technology has announced beta sample availability of the Apex 200 µm receiver module, PX02200-TO, an integrated TO-8, 12-pin APD receiver for ultra-low-light detection across 900 to 1700 nm and optimized for 1550 nm applications. The module combines a Noiseless InGaAs® Aura APD detector with a low-noise pre-amplifier and delivers 35 fW/√Hz noise equivalent power, 100 MHz bandwidth, 600 kV/W responsivity at 1550 nm and a 2.4 V unloaded output swing, helping simplify system design while maintaining stable performance across environmental conditions. The Apex 200 µm receiver targets laser range finding, LiDAR, defence and security, distributed temperature sensing, gas sensing, analytical instrumentation and other high-speed low-light applications, with an integrated temperature sense diode supporting compensation of the high-voltage supply for consistent responsivity.