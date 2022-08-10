100-V, 35-A IC chipset targets 48-V dc-dc conversion tasks

EPC announces the introduction of a 100 V, 35 A integrated circuit designed for 48 V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications and in 48 V BLDC motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones. The EPC23102 eGaN IC is capable of a maximum withstand voltage of 100 V, delivering up to 35 A load current, while capable of switching speeds greater than 1 MHz.

Key features of the EPC23102 integrated circuit using EPC’s proprietary GaN IC technology include integrated input logic interface, level shifting, bootstrap charging, and gate drive buffer circuits controlling 6.6 mOhm RDS(on) high side and low side FETs configured as a half-bridge power stage. The EPC23102 features a thermally enhanced QFN package with a footprint of just 3.5 mm x 5 mm, offering an extremely small solution size for the highest power density applications. When operated in a 48 V to 12 V buck converter, the EPC23102 delivers greater than 96% peak efficiency at 1 MHz switching frequency and around 8 – 17 A of continuous load current with a rated current of 35 A.

The EPC90147 development board is a 100 V maximum device voltage, 35 A maximum output current, and half-bridge featuring the EPC23102 ePower Stage IC. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process of the EPC23102. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.

The EPC23102 is priced at $5.40 each in 1 Ku volume. The EPC90147 development board is priced at $200.00 each. All devices and boards are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key.