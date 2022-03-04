100-V high-speed 20-MHz FET/GaN transistor driver comes in flip chip die

Teledyne e2v HiRel announces the new TD99102 UltraCMOS High-speed FET and GaN transistor driver offering a very high switching speed of 20 MHz. The new flip-chip part is ideal for driving Teledyne HiRel’s 100 V high-reliability GaN HEMT devices in DC-DC, AC-DC converters, orbital Point-of-Load (POL) modules, and space motor drives.

The TD99102 is an integrated high-speed driver designed to control the gates of external power devices such as enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) and power MOSFETs. The outputs of the TD99102 are capable of providing switching transition speeds in the sub-nanosecond range for switching applications up to 20 MHz. The TD99102 is optimized for matched dead time and offers best-in-class propagation delay to improve system bandwidth. High switching speeds result in smaller peripheral components and enable innovative designs for high-reliability orbital motor driver and POL applications. The TD99102 is available as a bumped, flip-chip die to enable the minimum design footprint required for high-speed switching power applications.

The TD99102 is manufactured on Peregrine’s UltraCMOS process, a patented advanced form of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, offering the performance of GaAs with the economy and integration of conventional CMOS. It features 100 krad(Si) Total Ionizing Dose (TID), Single Event Latch-up (SEL) immunity, and dead-time control, the new product offers 2A peak source and 4A peak sink current.

The TD99102 is available for ordering and immediate purchase from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor.