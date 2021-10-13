100-W railway/industrial dc-dc converter sports 12:1 input range

TRACO POWER announces the new TEP 100UIR family of 100 Watt DC/DC converters in a fully encapsulated, compact quarter brick footprint with an ultra-wide 12:1 input range for harsh environments in railway and industrial applications.

The ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range (9-75 / 14-160 VDC) lets system builders reduce design variations required to satisfy varying DC input voltage configurations. The enhanced hold-up circuit enables the use of low-cost 25V capacitors to cover the entire input voltage range, satisfying EN 50155 conditions of S2, S3, and C2. These converters are EN 50155 certified for rolling stock applications which includes EN 61373 certification for mechanical shock and vibration and EN 45545-2 certification for fire behavior. The TEP 100UIR series meets demanding EMC requirements for railway and is IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approved for a broad range of industrial applications.

Key features include: Ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage ranges of 9–75 or 14–160 VDC with 3,000 VAC Isolation; Single Output models offering 5 / 12 / 15 / 24 / 28 / 48 / 53 Vout; Fully Encapsulated quarter-brick (2.3”x1.45”x0.5”) with a six-sided metal package; Multiple heatsink options available; –40°C to +85°C ambient operating temperature; Remote Sense, Remote On/Off, Trim function, and Adjustable UVLO Functions; Undervoltage lockout (UVLO), short-circuit protection (SCP), overvoltage protection (OVP), and overtemperature protection (OTP); 3-year product warranty with >420khours MTBF (MIL-HDBK_217F);

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network with manufacturing lead times of 14-16 weeks.