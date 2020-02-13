100BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet PHY chips boast lowest-ever power consumption

Marvell announced the launch of its second-generation 88Q1110/88Q1111 100BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet PHY with the lowest power consumption in the industry. Connected cars today require many more in-vehicle, high-speed data applications than ever before, prompting the need for innovative automotive solutions to effectively move data around the car.

The launch of Marvell’s second-generation 100BASE-T1 PHY broadens the physical layer transceiver product line which spans from 100Mbps to multi-gigabit and enables reliable and standards-based platforms optimized to address data-intensive applications.

In addition to low-power capability, the second generation PHY also leverages existing designs, ensuring backwards pin compatibly to previous solutions already in production; as well as supports the OPEN Alliance TC10 Sleep Mode – enabling a universal wake-up and sleep signal to save power when not in use.