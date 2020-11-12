12 V DC PCB relay features 50 A to 14 V DC switching capability

Fujitsu Components America, Inc. has expanded its automotive relay offering with a new 12VDC PCB relay featuring a switching capacity of 50A at 14VDC. The FBR53-HC offers a higher contact rating than its 40A FBR53-HW counterpart, yet occupies the same 12.1 x 15.5 x 13.7mm footprint and weighs the same 6g.

With a maximum carrying a current of 62.5A, 14VDC (30minutes at 125oC), and an operating temperature of -40 to +125oC, the FBR53-HC is suited for medium-to-heavy loads, such as electric power steering, radiator fans, fuel pumps, seat heaters, headlamps, and motor braking circuits.

The FBR53-HC is a mini ISO relay replacement that employs a 1 Form U dual contact arrangement normally open for high contact reliability. It features a typical electrical life of 100,000 operations and power consumption of approximately 600mW.

Available immediately, the RoHS-compliant relay is offered in a plastic sealed package and is also in a through-hole reflow version.