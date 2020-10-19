12 V optional now available for switching regulator series

RECOM Power has extended it’s highly efficient and economical R-78E series of switching regulators to include a 12V option compatible with TO-220 linear regulators. RECOM was one of the first companies in the industry to widely promote and manufacture high efficiency switching regulators modules to replace the discrete TO-220 packaged linear regulators with its 78-series. Throughout the years, the R-78 series has grown to include its R-78E economy version for cost-sensitive applications. The R-78E series continues to be a reliable and affordable switching regulator without ever compromising its performance. With efficiency as high as 91%, parts are available with 3.3V, 5V and now, the newly released extension of 12V outputs, requiring no additional heatsinks for their rated output current of 1A continuous/2A peak up to 60°C ambient, while supplying 0.6A at 85°C. The input range is up to 28V for all parts.

The R-78E series has around 30% lower losses than competing parts, for cooler running and high reliability, with a ‘pulse skipping’ mode maintaining high efficiency down to light loads. The parts also have much lower low conducted and radiated noise than other products on the market, requiring just a small LC input filter for compliance with EN 55032 Class A or B emissions limits. Overall size of the R-78E series parts is 11.6 x 8.5 x 10.4mm (L x W x H).

Protection features are comprehensive with cycle-by-cycle current limiting, short circuit, output over-voltage limiting, and automatic soft-start to reduce inrush current.