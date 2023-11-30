12 V SiC MOSFETs boast RDS(on) values of 40 Ω and 80 Ω

Nexperia announced its first silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs with the release of two 1200 V discrete devices in 3-pin TO-247 packaging with R DS(on) values of 40 mΩ and 80 mΩ. NSF040120L3A0 and NSF080120L3A0 are the first in a series of planned releases that will see Nexperia’s SiC MOSFET portfolio quickly expand to include devices with a variety of R DS(on) values in a choice of through-hole and surface mounted packages. This release addresses the market demand for the increased availability of high-performance SiC MOSFETs in industrial applications including electric vehicle (EV) charging piles, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and inverters for solar and energy storage systems (ESS).

R DS(on) is a critical performance parameter for SiC MOSFETs as it impacts conduction power losses. Nexperia identified this as a limiting factor in the performance of many currently available SiC devices and used its innovative process technology to ensure its new SiC MOSFETs offer industry-leading temperature stability, with the nominal value of R DS(on) increasing by only 38% over an operating temperature range from 25°C to 175°C. Unlike other many currently available SiC devices in the market.

Nexperia’s SiC MOSFETs also exhibit a very low total gate charge (Q G ), which brings the advantage of lower gate drive losses. Furthermore, Nexperia balanced gate charge to have an exceptionally low ratio of Q GD to Q GS , a characteristic that increases device immunity against parasitic turn-on.

Together with the positive temperature coefficient of SiC MOSFETs, Nexperia’s SiC MOSFETs offers also ultra-low spread in device-to-device threshold voltage, V GS(th) , which allows very well-balanced current-carrying performance under static and dynamic conditions when devices are operated in parallel. Furthermore, low body diode forward voltage (V SD ) is a parameter that increases device robustness and efficiency, while also relaxing the dead-time requirement for asynchronous rectification and freewheel operation.

Nexperia is also planning the future release of automotive-grade MOSFETs. The NSF040120L3A0 and NSF080120L3A0 are available in production quantities now. Please contact Nexperia sales representatives for samples of the full SiC MOSFET offering.