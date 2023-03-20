1200 V IGBTs for high-power infrastructure applications

Onsemi announced a new range of ultra-efficient 1200 V insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) that minimize conduction and switching losses at a performance level that is industry-leading in the market. Intended to enhance efficiency in fast switching applications, the new devices will be primarily used in energy infrastructure applications like solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), energy storage, and EV charging power conversion.

The new 1200 V Trench Field Stop VII (FS7) IGBTs are used to boost input to high voltage (Boost stage) as well as the inverter to provide an AC output in high switching frequency energy infrastructure applications. The low switching losses of FS7 devices enable higher switching frequencies that reduce the size of magnetic components, increasing power density and reducing system cost. For high-power energy infrastructure applications, the positive temperature coefficient of FS7 devices enables easy parallel operation.

The FS7 devices include high-speed (S-series) and medium-speed (R-Series) options. All devices include an optimized diode for low VF, tuned switching softness, and can operate with junction temperatures (TJ) up to 175°C. The S-Series devices, like FGY75T120SWD, offer the best switching performance among currently available 1200 V IGBTs in the market. Tested with currents up to 7 times the rated value, this highly rugged IGBT platform also offers best-in-class latch-up immunity. The R-Series is optimized for medium-speed switching applications, such as motor control and solid-state relay in which conduction losses are dominant occurs. FGY100T120RWD shows a VCESAT as low as 1.45 V at 100A, an improvement of 0.4 V over previous-generation devices.

The FS7 devices are available in a range of package styles including TO247-3L, TO247-4L, Power TO247-3L, and as a bare die, giving designers flexibility and design options.