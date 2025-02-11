1200 V MOSFET design cuts switching losses for EV charging applications

SemiQ Inc. has announced its third-generation SemiQ Inc. has announced its third-generation QSiC 1200V MOSFET, a silicon carbide device engineered for high-voltage applications. The new design achieves a 20% reduction in die size compared to the company’s second-generation devices while delivering enhanced switching performance and efficiency metrics.

The device features key electrical specifications including a 1200V drain-to-source voltage (VDS), total switching losses of 1646 µJ, and an on-resistance (RDS,on) of 16.1 mΩ. SemiQ offers the MOSFET in both bare die format and a four-pin TO-247 4L discrete package, with the latter measuring 31.4 x 16.1 x 4.8 mm. The package configuration includes an integrated body diode and dedicated driver-source pin for gate driving functionality.

Quality assurance protocols for the device incorporate comprehensive Known Good Die testing using UV tape and Tape & Reel methods, with voltage verification conducted at levels exceeding 1400V and avalanche testing to 800 mJ. The manufacturing process implements 100% wafer-level gate oxide burn-in screening and complete UIL testing of packaged discrete devices.

Technical improvements include a reduced reverse recovery charge of 470 nC and optimized capacitance characteristics, resulting in enhanced switching speeds and reduced electromagnetic interference. The device features a 9 mm creepage distance to strengthen electrical isolation properties. Operating specifications include a temperature range of -55°C to 175°C, recommended gate-source voltage of -4/18V with VGSmax of -8/22V, and power dissipation rated at 484W at 25°C core and junction temperature.

The thermal characteristics show a junction-to-case thermal resistance of 0.26°C per watt, with junction-to-ambient resistance at 40°C per watt. Switching performance metrics include a 21 ns turn-on delay with 25 ns rise time, and 65 ns turn-off delay with 20 ns fall time. Zero gate voltage drain current is specified at 100 nA, while the gate-source voltage current is 10 nA.

The product line encompasses multiple resistance options in both bare-die and TO-247 4L packages, ranging from 16 mΩ to 80 mΩ. The 16 mΩ and 40 mΩ variants have achieved AEC-Q101 qualification for automotive applications. Target applications include electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power inverters, industrial power supplies, and induction heating systems.

The QSiC 1200V MOSFET will debut at the Applied Power Electronics Conference in Atlanta from March 16-20, 2025, where technical demonstrations will be available at booth #1348 of the Georgia World Congress Center.