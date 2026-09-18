120V gate driver supports dual floating outputs

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced the EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL6014AC-G2D, a 120 V junction-isolated dual-channel floating-output gate driver in a 2.2 mm × 2.2 mm WQFN-12 package for AI data center power systems. The device provides two independent floating outputs with 4A source and 6A sink current capability and supports dual high-side, dual low-side and half-bridge configurations. It includes 3.3 V and 5 V logic compatibility, input deglitch filtering, output-supply undervoltage lockout and an exposed pad for heat dissipation.