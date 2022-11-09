12G SDI interconnects maximizes 4K and ultra-HD signal transmission

Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand, has broadened its line of reliable 12G SDI interconnects that enable high-resolution, uncompressed video signal transmission.

Fairview’s new 12G SDI cables and connectors maximize 4K and ultra-HD signal transmission and provide four times the bandwidth of HD. They are offered in BNC and 1.0/2.3 connector options, are backwards compatible with 2081-1 and are engineered with an operating frequency from DC to 12 GHz.

Featuring 10 µin minimum contact plating, Fairview Microwave’s 12G SDI cable assemblies and connectors are designed for high durability and reliability. They also offer a variety of configurations, including PCB edge-mount, straight or right-angle options.

“Our new 12G SDI interconnects are ideal for maximizing your high-resolution, uncompressed video signal transmissions. These interconnects are available in both custom and standard cable assemblies and ship same day,” said Amar Ganwani, Senior Product Manager.

Fairview’s new 12G SDI interconnects are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.