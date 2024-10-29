Continue to Site

13 mm x 13 mm surface mount speaker runs at 8 Ohms

Same Sky’s Audio Group announced the addition of two surface mount models to its speakers product portfolio. The CMS-131304-SMT-TR and CMS-151504-SMT-TR are surface-mount miniature speakers, housed in compact 13 x 13 x 4 mm and 15 x 15 x 4 mm square frame packages, respectively. Both models are reflow solder compatible while featuring polyurethane cones and samarium cobalt magnets.

The CMS-131304-SMT-TR offers a sound pressure level of 87 dB measured at 10 cm and 0.7 W. It carries a resonant frequency of 900 Hz, max input of 1 W, impedance of 8 ohms, and operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C.

The CMS-151504-SMT-TR offers a sound pressure level of 88 dB measured at 10 cm and 0.5 W. It carries a resonant frequency of 850 Hz, max input of 0.8 W, impedance of 8 ohms, and operating temperature range of -20 to 70°C.

The CMS-131304-SMT-TR and CMS-151504-SMT-TR are available immediately with prices starting at $1.93 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution. Please contact Same Sky for OEM pricing.

