140-W supply design employs high- and low-voltage GaN switches to boost efficiency

Innoscience Technology announced a new ultra-high-density 140W power supply demo that uses the company’s high- and low-voltage GaN HEMT devices to achieve efficiencies of over 95% (230VAC; 5V/28A). Measuring just 60x60x22mm (2.4×2.4×0.9in) the PSU has a class-leading power density of 1.76W/cm3 (29W/in3).

The 140W 300kHz AC/DC adapter uses a CRM Totem Pole PFC + AHB topology. It features Innoscience’s INN650DA140A, a 650V /140mΩ GaN HEMT in the 5x6mm DFN package, for switches S1 and S2, the 650V/240mΩ, 8x8mm DFN-packaged INN650D240A for S3, and the INN650DA240A, a 5x6mm DFN 650V/240mΩ device for S4. S5 and S6 are delivered by the INN150LA070A, a 150V/7mΩ, 2.2×3.2mm LGA part within Innoscience’s low-voltage GaN HEMT range.