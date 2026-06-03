15 W, 35 W supplies target 800 VDC racks

Power Integrations has introduced two auxiliary power supply reference designs for 800 VDC AI data centers: a 15 W single-output design measuring 30 mm × 30 mm × 7 mm and a 35 W isolated six-rail design measuring 80 mm × 60 mm × 8 mm. Based on InnoMux™-2 ICs with 1700 V PowiGaN gallium-nitride technology, the flyback designs are intended for housekeeping power functions such as MCUs, gate drivers and op-amps, while delivering at least 88% efficiency across line and load and reducing board space and BOM count on dense power distribution boards.