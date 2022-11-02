15-W high-density dc-dc converters come in DIP-16 footprint

TRACO POWER announces the release of four new families of 15-watt high-density DC-DC converters in the DIP-16 footprint. These 4 families allow choices for 2:1 or 4:1 input ranges with or without an integral heatsink-case design. These four families are: TEL 15N (2:1 Input range); TEL 15N-HS (2:1 input with heatsink); TEL 15WIN (4:1 input); TEL 15WIN-HS (4:1 input with heatsink);

The DIP-16 package without a heatsink measures only 0.54” x 0.94” x 0.40”, effectively doubling the power density from previous generations of DIP-24 models. The families cover input ranges from 12 / 24 / 48 Vin with single and dual outputs ranging from 5.1 – 24 Vout. Non-heatsink models support full-load convection-cooled operation up to +55°C (ambient), and heatsink models support extended operation up to +70°C (convection-cooled & ambient). These new DC-DC converter families feature: Highest power density of 4.51 W/cm3; Operating temperature range -40°C to +85°C; High efficiency (up to 87%) for low thermal loss; 6-side shielded metal case with insulated baseplate; Built-In EN 55032 class A filter (conducted); Protection against short circuit; 3-year product warranty;

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.