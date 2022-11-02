Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

15-W high-density dc-dc converters come in DIP-16 footprint

By

TRACO POWER announces the release of four new families of 15-watt  high-density DC-DC converters in the DIP-16 footprint. These 4 families allow choices for 2:1 or 4:1 input ranges with or without an integral heatsink-case design. These four families are: TEL 15N (2:1 Input range); TEL 15N-HS (2:1 input with heatsink); TEL 15WIN (4:1 input); TEL 15WIN-HS (4:1 input with heatsink);

The DIP-16 package without a heatsink measures only 0.54” x 0.94” x 0.40”, effectively doubling the power density from previous generations of DIP-24 models. The families cover input ranges from 12 / 24 / 48 Vin with single and dual outputs ranging from 5.1 – 24 Vout. Non-heatsink models support full-load convection-cooled operation up to +55°C (ambient), and heatsink models support extended operation up to +70°C (convection-cooled & ambient). These new DC-DC converter families feature: Highest power density of 4.51 W/cm3; Operating temperature range -40°C to +85°C; High efficiency (up to 87%) for low thermal loss; 6-side shielded metal case with insulated baseplate; Built-In EN 55032 class A filter (conducted); Protection against short circuit; 3-year product warranty;

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2022 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy