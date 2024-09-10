15 W PXI programmable resistor modules simulate sensors

These modules let you perform HIL testing for industrial, automotive, medical, and other products.

Automotive, aerospace, and medical systems involve many sensors. When testing such systems, you often need to simulate those sensors. Programmable resistors let you simulate those sensors and other devices as part of hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing of controllers.

Pickering interfaces has added two series to its PXI programmable resistor line of PXI and PXIe programmable resistor modules. For the first time, Pickering has introduced a programmable resistor module that can handle up to 2 A and 200 V (or as limited by max power). These modules add to Pickering’s line of 2.5 W, 5 W, and 10 W programmable resistor modules.

The 1-channel and 2-channel modules include PXI (model 40-254) and PXIe (model 42-254) provide up to 15 W of power handling capability per channel. The 42-254 range is also the first medium power module available in PXIe format.

These resistor modules are available in 28 standard builds:

Narrow resistance range, available in 1 or 2-channel variants.

Medium resistance range, available in 1-channel variants.

Wide resistance range, available in 1-channel variants.

Depending upon the variant, each module comprises a mother and daughterboard or a motherboard only. Two-pole electromechanical relays connect the selected resistor to the module’s front-panel 9-pin, D-type connector. For applications requiring greater density with lower power, use Pickering’s high-density precision resistor modules (model 40/42-297A).

PXI programmable resistor modules let you simulate resistive sensors and variable resistors in systems when testing devices such as electronic controllers. The 40/42-254 family is available in a variety of resistance ranges and resolution capabilities (from 0.125 Ω to 8 Ω resolution and from 1 Ω to 395 kΩ range), which let you meet the needs of most functional test systems. Each channel can simulate short or open circuit conditions that can occur due to faulty wiring or sensors.

The modules let you select resistor values using software calls. If the ideal value isn’t available, the module will calculate the closest setting to the requested value. A test system can then interrogate the module to find the calculated setting. A calibration cable assembly let’s you perform simple calibration using a DMM to verify the resistor channels.