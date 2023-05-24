150 and 200 W dc-dc converters with 12:1 input range

Traco Power announces their new TEP 150UIR and TEP 200UIR families of 150 and 200 watt DC/DC converters with a 12:1 input range (14-160VDC) in a fully-encapsulated half brick package. These converters enable design engineers to utilize a single power supply solution that accepts an array of nominal system voltages, including 24/48/72/110 VDC input.

The TEP 150UIR and TEP 200UIR families offer seven different output models (each) ranging from 5 to 53V. Their integrated hold-up function satisfies the extended holdup requirements of EN50155 (Criteria B) while active inrush current limiting minimizes stress to related circuits, breakers and fuses. All converters are EN50155 certified for applications on rolling stock; EN 61373 for mechanical shock and vibration; EN 45545-2 for fire behavior; and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 for IT and general-purpose industrial applications. Additional features include: 3,000 VAC Isolation, –40°C to +105°C operating temperature, SCP / OVP / OTP protection circuits, remote on/off, remote sense, and output trim.

The new TEP 150UIR & TEP 200UIR models are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.