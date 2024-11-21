Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

150 V MOSFET claims new low for on resistance

By

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new 150 V TrenchFET Gen V n-channel power MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8S (QFN 6×5) package. Compared to previous-generation devices in the PowerPAK SO-8, the Vishay Siliconix SiRS5700DP slashes overall on-resistance by 68.3 % and on-resistance times gate charge — a key figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in power conversion applications — by 15.4 % while providing 62.5 % lower RthJC and 179 % higher continuous drain current.

With the industry’s lowest on-resistance of 5.6 mΩ at 10 V and on-resistance times gate charge FOM of 336 mΩ*nC, the device released minimizes power losses from conduction. This allows designers to boost efficiency to meet next-generation power supply requirements, such as 6 kW AI server power systems. In addition, the extremely low 0.45 °C/W RthJC of the PowerPAK SO-8S package enables continuous drain current up to 144 A to increase power density while providing robust SOA capability.

The SiRS5700DP is ideal for synchronous rectification, DC-DC converters, hot swap switching, and OR-ing functionality. Typical applications will include servers, edge computing, supercomputers, and data storage; telecom power supplies; solar inverters; motor drives and power tools; and battery management systems. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the MOSFET is 100 % Rg and UIS tested and complies with IPC-9701 criteria for more reliable temperature cycling. The device’s standard 6 mm by 5 mm footprint is fully compatible with the PowerPAK SO-8 package.

Samples and production quantities of the SiRS5700DP are available now.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy