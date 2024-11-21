150 V MOSFET claims new low for on resistance

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new 150 V TrenchFET Gen V n-channel power MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8S (QFN 6×5) package. Compared to previous-generation devices in the PowerPAK SO-8, the Vishay Siliconix SiRS5700DP slashes overall on-resistance by 68.3 % and on-resistance times gate charge — a key figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in power conversion applications — by 15.4 % while providing 62.5 % lower RthJC and 179 % higher continuous drain current.

With the industry’s lowest on-resistance of 5.6 mΩ at 10 V and on-resistance times gate charge FOM of 336 mΩ*nC, the device released minimizes power losses from conduction. This allows designers to boost efficiency to meet next-generation power supply requirements, such as 6 kW AI server power systems. In addition, the extremely low 0.45 °C/W RthJC of the PowerPAK SO-8S package enables continuous drain current up to 144 A to increase power density while providing robust SOA capability.

The SiRS5700DP is ideal for synchronous rectification, DC-DC converters, hot swap switching, and OR-ing functionality. Typical applications will include servers, edge computing, supercomputers, and data storage; telecom power supplies; solar inverters; motor drives and power tools; and battery management systems. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the MOSFET is 100 % Rg and UIS tested and complies with IPC-9701 criteria for more reliable temperature cycling. The device’s standard 6 mm by 5 mm footprint is fully compatible with the PowerPAK SO-8 package.

Samples and production quantities of the SiRS5700DP are available now.