150 V N-channel MOSFET targets power switching applications

MCC Semiconductor has released the MCG062N15Y, a 150V N-channel MOSFET designed for power switching applications requiring compact form factors. The device incorporates Split Gate Trench (SGT) technology with high-density cell architecture to achieve low on-resistance and reduced gate charge characteristics.

The MCG062N15Y utilizes a PDFN3333 package configuration that measures 3.3mm x 3.3mm, providing thermal management capabilities for power applications. The package design includes AOI-optimized features to support automated optical inspection processes during manufacturing assembly.

The MOSFET features Split Gate Trench technology that reduces both conduction and switching losses through its cell structure design. The device operates with low RDS(on) characteristics and low gate charge parameters to minimize power dissipation during switching operations. The PDFN3333 package supports surface-mount assembly processes and includes thermal pad construction for heat dissipation.

The AOI-optimized package design incorporates visual reference features that support automated inspection systems, addressing manufacturing process requirements for defect detection and assembly verification. The compact footprint allows integration into space-constrained circuit board layouts while maintaining thermal performance specifications.

The MCG062N15Y addresses power switching requirements in multiple application areas including switch-mode power supplies, motor drive circuits, load switching systems, and MPPT controllers for solar applications. The device specifications support inverter designs and industrial automation systems where switching efficiency and thermal management are design considerations.

Additional applications include battery management systems, DC-DC converter circuits, and general-purpose power switching where the combination of voltage rating, package size, and thermal characteristics meet system requirements. The MOSFET supports both consumer electronics and industrial power management applications.

For technical specifications and application support, contact MCC Semiconductor or access the complete datasheet through the company’s product portal.