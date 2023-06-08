150 W series power supply added to medical and industrial line

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has expanded its SL Power NGB family of AC-DC power supplies with the addition of a new 150 W series. As with the company’s existing NGB family ranging from 250 W to 1200 W, the new NGB150 series meets the performance, size, reliability, and compliance needs of the most demanding mission-critical medical and industrial applications.

The NGB150 power supplies carry full medical and industrial safety and EMC approvals. They comply with IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition covering medical equipment and IEC 62368-1 for industrial applications. Typical operating efficiencies are above 90% in an industry-leading compact form factor of 102 x 51 x 32 mm (4.0” x 2.0” x 1.26”). Single DC output voltage options are 12 V, 15 V, 19 V, 24 V, and 48 V, and each supply can accommodate inputs from 85 to 264 VAC.

Offering a +/- 10% adjustment range, margin programming and an optional 5 V, 5 A housekeeping output, the functionality built into the NGB150 series helps speed the development of optimized designs. An MTBF in excess of 500,000 hours and the use of high-quality electrolytic capacitors with operating lives over seven years make the series ideal for long-term operation in applications ranging from medical imaging and patient monitoring to industrial automation.