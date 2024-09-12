15mm² active area silicon photodiodes for 300-560nm sensitivity

Marktech Optoelectronics has introduced new Marktech Optoelectronics has introduced new Series 4 silicon photodiodes with improved response speed. These photodiodes offer a response time of 25ns compared to the 80ns of current Series 4 PDs with the same active area. The new silicon photodiodes feature reduced junction capacitance (Cj), which improves response time, frequency response, and bandwidth. This is achieved through enhanced photodiode design configurations and Series 4 silicon process technology improvements.

Marktech offers both standard and isolated versions of these photodiodes. The isolated version uses a ceramic submount to insulate the detector chip from the metallic TO package, reducing noise during detection. This makes them suitable for environments where signal integrity is crucial.

The new high-speed photodiodes are designed for applications such as cameras, video imaging systems, optical communication, biomedical imaging, security systems, night vision devices, gas sensing, and motion detection. They are effective in monitoring rapidly pulsed LED and laser light sources, spectroscopy, flame and gas monitors, motion and presence sensors, medical diagnostic devices, fluorometers, currency validators, and automotive ADAS sensors.

Key features include low junction capacitance for enhanced response time and bandwidth, high-speed response for rapid detection and signal processing, and an isolated version for reduced noise. The photodiodes are versatile and suitable for various applications requiring quick light-to-electrical signal conversion.

Two specific models are available: the MT03-084 and MT03-083. Both feature a square 15mm² active area Silicon Photodiode optimized for high sensitivity in the 300 to 560nm region (UVA, Blue & Green). The MT03-084 comes in an isolated, hermetic TO-5 package with a UV transmitting glass window, while the MT03-083 is in a hermetic TO-5 metal can package without an isolating ceramic submount.