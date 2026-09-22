16-fiber EBO connector delivers 3× density in 1RU

Molex has introduced VersaBeam Mini, a 16-fiber Expanded Beam Optical (EBO) connector with a 3.5 × 9 mm Very Small Form Factor (VSFF) footprint for co-packaged optics, optical backbones and front-panel switches. It provides 3× the density of VersaBeam 16 connectivity, supports up to 3,456 fibers in a standard 1RU panel and enables granular 16-channel servicing with reduced contamination risk and downtime. It also supports optional mass insertion of up to nine connectors, engaging 144 fibers with a single push while retaining granular 16-channel serviceability. Limited customer sampling is planned for Q4 2026 with general production scheduled for the first half of 2027.