16 GB DDR4 memory operates at 2400 MT/s with 100 krad TID tolerance for satellites

Teledyne e2v announced the immediate availability of Engineering Models for its new 16GB radiation-tolerant DDR4 memory. This high-density addition expands Teledyne e2v’s space-grade DDR4 portfolio—already the most deployed in the industry—with hundreds of 4GB and 8GB flight models delivered to date.

The 16GB DDR4 device maintains the compact form factor of the existing family—just 15mm x 20mm x 1.92mm—and is pin-to-pin compatible with the 4GB and 8GB variants. This compatibility ensures a smooth upgrade path, allowing system designers to scale memory capacity without a complete board redesign.

Fully compatible with all major space-grade processors and FPGAs, including Teledyne e2v’s own LS1046-Space, LX2160-Space, and QLS1046-Space, the memory operates at speeds up to 2400MT/s. It is engineered for robustness in harsh space environments, with a Total Ionizing Dose (TID) tolerance of 100 krad (Si), Single Event Latch-up (SEL) immunity above 60 MeV.cm²/mg, and advanced SEU/SEFI mitigation for reliable, no-data-loss recovery.

Engineering Models of the 16GB DDR4 are available now, enabling early-stage development and system validation ahead of full flight deployment. Teledyne e2v supports the integration process with extensive documentation, including the latest 16GB DDR4 radiation report, with our customers. If you would like to explore how our memory solutions can support your space applications, feel free to contact your Teledyne representative – we’ll be happy to provide the details.

Teledyne e2v will also showcase the 16GB DDR4 Engineering Models at the 39th Annual Small Satellite Conference, held August 10–13, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Visitors are invited to meet the team at Booth #23 to explore the benefits of scaling to higher memory densities and learn how to integrate the new solution into their next-generation space systems.