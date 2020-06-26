16- to 256-channel I/O card for PXIE and ATE instruments

Salland Engineering is addressing the challenges of finding the right balance between performance, density/throughput within the right available power, and cooling at the right cost per channel when building custom ATE instrument by designing the Instrument IP themselves. This enables customers to benefit from proven and available building blocks to achieve high performance and very high density at the right cost.

Salland’s ‘’off-the-shelf’’ custom OEM instrument solutions allow customers to build ATE instruments at a fraction of the cost and at minimal risk. In this respect Salland follows a similar approach as Elevate, building standard solutions for custom applications.

Salland’s latest proof of concept is a scalable 200MHz DPin IO technology based on ElevATE’s Mystery Octal SOC ASIC. This is a 64ch PXIe card with 8 Mystery ICs onboard featuring:

· 64 (/32)-channel, 200MHz/up to 500Mbps Digital I/O card in PXIe format

· Based on ElevATE Mystery ASIC and a FPGA based timing generator

· Scalable architecture in blocks of 16 channels up to 256+

· Technology can be used in all kind of form-factors; modules, ATE, PXIe, etc.

With the Mt. Mystery ASIC, Salland was able to dramatically increase channel count and speed in an air-cooled solution designed to fit into the strict power/space requirements for a PXIe card.