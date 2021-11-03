High-power chip resistors feature low thermal resistance

The WHPC0508X, WHPC0612X, and WHPC1020X extra-high-power resistors from TT Electronics are ideal for compact power supply and motion control applications, these resistors feature inverse geometry with the terminations on the long sides. This gives the new WHPC chip resistors very high thermal contact with the PCB and low thermal impedance. As a result, it is possible to support two to three times conventional power ratings for the same footprint without relying on excessive PCB copper heatsink areas. For example, the WHPC1020 with terminal heatsinking copper areas of 80mm2 runs at 2W continuous dissipation.

“Our expansion of the WHPC resistor series taps into TT’s extensive expertise and ingenuity in high power density designs,” said Barry Peters, VP Product Management and Engineering, TT Electronics. “By using a high-power density component, we’ve been able to reduce the required PCB footprint, giving designers greater flexibility and higher reliability for their own power conversion and motion control product designs.”

The three new WHPC chip resistors are fully AEC-Q200 qualified and offer a wide range of values from 1R0 to 1M0 and tolerances down to 0.5%. Building on TT’s expertise in specialist chip resistors for use in demanding conditions, the new products are available in 1W (WHPC0508), 1.5W (WHPC0612), and 2W (WHPC1020 chip) sizes. Such high power density components save PCB area and boost reliability by restricting the temperature rise in the component hotspots.