1U dc supplies provide up to 10 kW output

Magna-Power expanded its popular Magna-Power expanded its popular SL Series programmable DC power supply product line with the introduction of 18 new models at 10 kW rated output power while maintaining the product line’s 1U (1.75” high) rack-mount form factor. The SL Series continues to lead 1U rack-mount programmable DC power supply power density, enabling extremely power dense rack-mount integrations, with continuous full-power operating at ambient operating temperatures from -25C to 50C and zero-clearance required on top and bottom. The 18 new SL Series models span rated voltages up to 1500 Vdc and rated currents up to 250 Adc, with three-phase AC input options including 208 Vac, 240 Vac, 380/400 Vac, 415 Vac, 440 Vac, or 480 Vac.

The SL Series was first introduced in 2013 as Magna-Power’s first 1U power supply, at the time offered up to 4 kW—an industry-first—building upon over 30 years of innovation in power electronics. Since 2013, the product line was expanded to 6 kW in 2015, 8 kW in 2018, and now 10 kW, through its innovative power electronics layout and continued internal innovations in heat transfer, new magnetic designs, and integration of the latest generation of silicon carbide semiconductors. The SL Series, now achieving up to 95% efficiency, has grown into Magna-Power’s most popular product line, satisfying the application demands for automated test equipment (ATE) system integration, semiconductor, and laser diode burn-in, electric vehicle and aerospace testing, and general research and development.

All SL Series models come standard with monitoring and control from a variety of sources, including a front panel, computer interface, and an isolated analog-digital I/O connector for PLC integration. A Standard Commands for Programmable Instrumentation (SCPI) command set is supported for control from virtually any programming language, including Python. In addition, an IVI driver is included for the Visual Studio programming environment along with a dedicated National Instruments LabVIEW and LabWindows driver. Additional computer interface options include LXI TCP/IP Ethernet (+LXI), IEEE-488 GPIB (+GPIB), USB, and RS-485. With the Ruggedized (+RUG) option, the SL Series meets MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration standards. Ultra-high stability and precision applications, such as magnet steering, can be met by combining the SL Series with the DBx Module. Similarly, high-power battery charging or back-emf protection can be achieved in combination with the BDx Module.

Standard protection features on the SL Series DC power supplies include a dedicated interlock input, programmable overvoltage trip and over current trip settings, thermal protection, fuse fault, and analog input programming line fault. In addition, when in standby or fault condition, a 3-phase contactor provides a mechanical break between the power supply’s power processing circuit and the AC mains, providing the user confidence of safe operating conditions.

The new 10 kW SL Series models are available immediately. All Magna-Power products are designed and manufactured at the company’s vertically integrated headquarters in Flemington, New Jersey USA. The company’s products are available directly from Magna-Power in the USA, through Magna-Power sales offices in the United Kingdom and China, or from a network of distributors in over 40 countries worldwide.