1U high AC power sources offer up to 3kVA output

TDK-Lambda expands its TDK-Lambda expands its GENESYS series with the introduction of new programmable AC power sources. The GAC and GAC-PRO models, rated at 2kVA and 3kVA, enhance the company’s test and measurement capabilities. These 1U chassis units offer compact design and comprehensive functionality for various applications.

The GAC-PRO models provide extended capabilities, including AC, DC, and combined AC+DC operation. They maintain full-rated power and current in DC modes and feature advanced functions like waveform generation and harmonics analysis. The GAC-PRO also incorporates real-time analog control for complex test scenarios such as hardware in the loop.

TDK-Lambda’s parallel system allows users to combine 2kVA and 3kVA units for increased power and multiple-phase outputs. The products feature a capacitive touch display for front panel controls, supporting multiple languages including Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

The units come standard with LAN, USB, RS232, RS485, and Analog Programming/Monitoring interfaces, with an optional IEEE/GPIB. Included remote GUI software enables full control, sequence programming, and pre-programmed test standards for IEC, aerospace, and marine tests, potentially reducing test time and labor costs.

The GAC02 and GAC03 models measure 423mm wide, 544.5mm deep, and 43.6mm high, weighing less than 8kg. They come with a five-year warranty and are safety-certified to IEC/EN/UL 61010-1 with CE and UKCA marking. The models comply with IEC/EN 61204-3 for conducted and radiated EMI and EMC immunity.

TDK-Lambda plans to expand the GENESYS AC line with 6/9kVA power levels in the coming months.