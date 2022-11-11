1U network appliance supports 24 cores, 128 Gbyte DDR4 DRAM

SCB-1739 is AEWIN latest network appliance powered by the new Intel Atom P series processor which is also called Snow Ridge. SCB-1739 is a 1U rackmount network appliance supporting up to 24 cores and 128 Gigabytes of DDR4 DRAM. Benefiting from the increased efficiency of CPU cores with Intel Dynamic Load Balancer, SCB-1739 presents an incredible boost of performance with low power consumption. To have optimized power consumption, another SKU with Parker Ridge which is less than 45W can accomplish the requirement for intelligent edge applications where power is limited while certain computing workloads are required.

Designed with the strong point of CPU-integrated ethernet (up to 8 ports, 100Gb), SCB-1739 features cost-effective 8x SFP+ with extensive compatibility and reliability. In addition, SCB-1739 has 4x RJ-45 GbE ports with Bypass, 2x copper RJ-45 ports for IPMI and management port, and 2x PCIe Gen3 x8 slots for Network Expansion Modules to offer scalable network connections. Regarding the one powered by the Parker Ridge processor, it is with up to 8 cores of Atom C5000 series.

Utilizing the Atom processor’s integrated Ethernet, packet acceleration with Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), inline security acceleration with Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT), and encryption support with IPSec (Internet Protocol Security), SCB-1739 has a generational leap in packet processing which make it perfect for Network Appliances supporting services such as Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ADC, etc.

Faster DDR4 memory up to 2933 MT/s supports up to 256GB (2 Channels, 2 DIMM per Channels). Along with the optimized virtualization based on Intel VT-x (Intel Virtualization Technology), SR-IOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization), and VMDQ (Virtual Machine Device), SCB-1739 provides a balance of power-efficient computing with great scalability which makes it a versatile platform suitable for UTM, Firewall, uCPE, and further network edge applications.

SCB-1739 is now available for orders. It combines various features in one as a versatile network appliance.