2.2-5 connectors give 5G wireless technology a boost

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the expansion of its 2.2-5 connector product series. This expansion includes new plug and jack cable mount configurations designed for 0.141 in. conformable, RG-402, Times Tflex 402 and Belden 1673A semi-rigid cable. The 2.2-5 interface is a compact version of the 4.3-10 connector series with a footprint that is 53% smaller. These connectors are lightweight and robust which makes them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

The 2.2-5 connector series is designed the meet the needs of applications which require low PIM in order to avoid interference in network quality during high speed data transmission. These connectors offer flexibility in installation and are IP68 rated in the mated condition. This allows for prolonged exposure to the elements without compromising the performance.

2.2-5 connectors are precision machined with a brass body and a beryllium copper contact. They are ideal for wireless applications such as small cells, mobile networks, distributed antenna systems (DAS), low power base stations and in-building architecture, and are critical to 5G communication technology.

