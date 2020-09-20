2.2-kW supplies bring Titanium-level efficiency to servers, storage, networking apps

Bel Power Solutions announced the TET2200 Series, 2200 W power supplies that bring Titanium level efficiency to servers, storage and networking equipment. With AC-DC power-factor-corrected (PFC) and high voltage DC-input variants, TET2200 Series power supplies provide a main output of 12 VDC for powering intermediate bus architectures (IBA).

Measuring just 86.3 x 39.3 x 196.5 mm (3.4 x 1.5 x 7.7 inches), the TET2200 Series provides a high efficiency and feature-rich power source for servers running web and email applications, databases, games or providing storage, as well as for file servers, routers and network switches. This high-performance computing equipment is being used in the rollout of applications and services such as edge computing, blockchain processing, real-time communications, cloud services and virtualized applications in new and upgraded datacenters. Both the normal airflow (TET2200-12-086NA) and reverse airflow (TET2200-12-086RA) models are hot-pluggable and feature parallel operation with active current sharing or analog bus and full digital controls for improved performance.

The TET2200 Series delivers a power density of 53 W/in3 and meets 80 Plus Titanium efficiency. Both models incorporate resonant-soft-switching technology and interleaved power trains to reduce component stresses, providing increased system reliability and very high efficiency. These power supplies also provide an always-on +12 V 42 W standby output and I2C communication is up to 400 kHz. Innovations incorporated into the TET2200 Series are currently pending patents. The TET2200 Series meets international safety standards and displays the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD).