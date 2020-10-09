2.3 Mp CMOS image sensor delivers image clarity at 120 fps

ON Semiconductor has introduced the AR0234CS 2.3 Mp CMOS image sensor with global shutter technology. The high-performance sensor is designed for a variety of applications including machine vision cameras, AR/VR/MR headsets, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and barcode readers.

The AR0234CS captures 1080p video and single frames operating up to 120 frames per second (fps). With its industry-leading shutter efficiency, the 2.3 Mp sensor produces crisp and clear images by minimizing frame-to-frame distortion in high-speed scenes and reducing the motion artifacts other image sensors experience.

The AR0234CS sensor’s innovative pixel architecture delivers high dynamic range needed to support lighting conditions from the darkness of night to bright sunlight. The low noise and improved low-light response makes it suitable for applications spanning across consumer, commercial & industrial IoT, and the extended operating temperature range makes it deployable in challenging outdoor conditions.

Other advanced features of the AR0234CS include programmable regions of interest with on-chip histogram, auto exposure control, and 5 x 5 statistics engine, fully integrated strobe illumination control, a flexible row and column skip mode, along with horizontal and vertical mirroring, windowing, and pixel binning.

Together with the AP1302 Image Signal Processor (ISP), the AR0234CS delivers a comprehensive camera system that can be designed and developed quickly for fast time-to-market. Additionally, system designers can access the DevSuite software to evaluate features and capabilities, configure and tune the sensor, and provide a ready-made output that is usable for further image processing.

The AR0234CS is offered in color and mono variants, with 0° or 28° CRA. Samples and development hardware are available now through local ON Semiconductor sales support representatives and authorized distributors.