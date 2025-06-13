2.4 GHz chip antennas connect IoT devices to networks

KYOCERA AVX offers a variety of extremely compact and high-performance internal, on-board, multiprotocol, 2.4GHz antennas ideal for use in system-in-package (SiP) applications — the demand for which is surging.

SiP modules feature a number of integrated circuits (ICs) with distinct functionalities in a single miniature chip carrier package and often include several silicon and passive components as well. They perform most — if not all — of the functions of an electronic system, including processing, memory, and other specialized functions and are widely employed in industries contending with challenging miniaturization, performance, and cost optimization demands due to their small size, flexible, high-performance capabilities, and simplified assembly, which enables faster design cycles and improves time-to-market. As such, the continued growth of the 5G mobile and wearable device, high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicle industries is driving significant growth in the SiP market, which was valued at $15.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to more than double to $35.20 billion by 2031.

KYOCERA AVX offers a selection of extremely small and lightweight, high-performance, lab- and field-tested and -proven on-board, multiprotocol, 2.4GHz antennas engineered for easy implementation and optimized for cost-sensitive, space-constrained, mass market applications that utilize SiP modules. These solutions are all RoHS-compliant and packaged on tape and reel for automated pick and place assembly and include the:

1001312 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Zigbee/Matter Ceramic Antenna. This linearly polarized ceramic antenna exhibits high efficiency (62%), 1.88dBi peak gain, and superior RF field containment in a miniature 2.0 x 1.2 x 0.55mm (L x W x H) SMT package that weighs just 0.003g. It supports the 2,400–2,485MHz band in addition to a configuration for 6.0–8.5GHz for ultra-wideband (UWB) applications and is available in an A-Series automotive version (A1001312) as well.

9005868 2.4GHz Corner Chip Antenna. This linearly polarized chip antenna supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, WLAN, ISM, and Matter protocols and is especially designed for corner placement, unlike other chip antennas, which are typically designed to be placed towards the middle of the PCB edge. This makes it a valuable solution for applications with small PCBs. The 9005868 antenna has an omnidirectional radiation pattern and exhibits high efficiency (72%), 4.0dBi peak gain, and superior RF field containment in one of the smallest, lightest, and lowest profile SMT packages currently available on the market, measuring just 1.0 x 0.58 x 0.35mm (L x W x H) and weighing just 0.0009g. It is rated for operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C, exhibits outstanding reliability and repeatability over temperature compared to traditional ceramic chip antennas thanks to its tight tolerance, and is also available in an A-Series automotive version (A9005868).

9001978 Ultra-Small 2.4GHz Chip Antenna. This linearly polarized chip antenna is designed to deliver high functionality, versatility, and performance in a small and thin design. It has one of the smallest, lightest, and lowest profile SMT packages currently available on the market, measuring just 1.00 x 0.55 x 0.40 (L x W x H) and weighing less than 0.001g, and supports 2,400–2,485MHz band protocols, including Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Matter, in addition to configurations for 6.0–8.5GHz for UWB and 2.4/5.0GHz dual-band Wi-Fi applications. It’s also available in A-Series automotive Bluetooth, UWB, and dual-band Wi-Fi versions qualified according to AEC-200 standards. This antenna exhibits high efficiency (65%) and 3.0dBi peak gain in 2,400–2,485MHz applications, is rated for operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C, and provides outstanding reliability and repeatability over temperature compared to traditional ceramic chip antennas, thanks to its tight tolerance.

All three of these antennas are ideal for use in cost-sensitive, space-constrained, mass market applications that utilize SiP modules, including smart tags, wearables, other consumer electronics, smart home sensors, and healthcare devices. A-Series versions are additionally well-suited for use in applications like wireless battery management systems (wBMS) and tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).

Each of these antennas is also available with downloadable resources designed to ease the implementation process for engineers, including PCB layouts in Drawing Interchange Format (DXF) files and Ansys HFSS and CST encrypted simulation files.