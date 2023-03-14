2.4 mm and 2.92 mm connectors and adapters cover DC to 40 GHz

Linx Technologies has introduced 2.4 mm and 2.92 mm connectors and adapters to its continually expanding product portfolio. Ideal for precision applications, these connectors and adapters combine superior performance, compact size, and a convenient threaded mating interface to provide a heavy-duty, easy-to-use connector.

Frequently used in radar, satellite communications, experimental and test and measurement applications, these connectors and adapters meet RoHS lead-free standards and are tested to meet requirements for corrosion resistance, vibration, mechanical and thermal shock.

The new products are available now via Linx Technologies’ distributor and manufacturer representative networks.